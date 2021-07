Nobody would have predicted that the demand for commodities would pick up so soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Last year, the demand for commodities fell and so did the commodity prices. However, as hopes of vaccines became brighter, combined with the pent-up demand, commodities made a strong run and iron ore was one of the major beneficiaries of this demand. It was one of the major best-performing commodities of 2020. As iron ore prices settle higher, what are the best iron ore stocks to invest in?