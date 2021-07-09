Toyota says it will pause donations to the 147 Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's victory

After the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, "dozens of big companies, citing their commitment to democracy, pledged to avoid donating money to the 147 lawmakers who objected to Congress' certification of Joe Biden's victory on the false grounds that voting fraud stole the election from then-President Donald Trump," The Associated Press reports. "It was a striking gesture by some of the most familiar names in business but, as it turns out, it was largely an empty one."