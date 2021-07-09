Valley View officials hold off police supervisor vote, field comments on suspended administrator

ARCHBALD — The Valley View Board of Education opted not to select a supervisor of school police Thursday night after board members were unable to reach a consensus pick. At the onset of the board’s special meeting, President Joseph Mondak announced the board would table its vote on the supervisor, later explaining they could not unanimously agree on a candidate. School officials also fielded critical public comments from multiple residents and parents within the district regarding a recently suspended administrator who appeared in an ambush-style predator catcher video filmed on Sunday in Kingston.