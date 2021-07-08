Cancel
Are you hiring a director of remote work? Here’s why Facebook did

By Jen Colletta
hrexecutive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook’s Annie Dean shares the 4 steps the company took to design long-term remote work. Just two months into the pandemic, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the company an early adopter of long-term remote work—pledging to allow employees to work from home through summer 2021 and predicting that, within five to 10 years, about half of its workforce could be working remotely. That forecast became more solidified, and expansive, over the following year, with the company ultimately announcing last month that nearly all employees would have the option to request permanent remote status.

