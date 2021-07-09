Has game time been announced?**

Former Tar Heel and 2005 national champion Jawad Williams is one of my favorite follows on Twitter. Every now and then he will decide to drop something by way of a new children’s book, his thoughts about the game of basketball as a whole, or he will go all out and deliver us a blog post so that we can read his thoughts in long form. The weapon of choice yesterday for Williams was blessing us all with a blog post to discuss how different this summer has been compared to last summer’s COVID-dominated offseason, and what he thought of some of the current players.