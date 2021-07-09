Cancel
Balenciaga Menswear Fall 2021 Couture Collection

Cover picture for the articleCreative Director of Balenciaga and his team take back the legendary fashion house on the Parisian couture scene. In what was the hottest show of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week the label was daring enough to come back to couture with both men’s and women’s designs. While the collection often blurs the lines between strictly men’s and women’s looks, more than twenty looks are taking on distinct menswear design lines.

