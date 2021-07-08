Listeria concern prompts recall from Tyson Food Inc., Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc.

LSG Sky Chefs announced today that it is issuing a voluntary recall of its Chicken Salad Sandwich because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.