STUNNING ROYAL ST. GEORGE'S HOSTS THE 149TH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP, THE 15TH IN ITS 127 YEAR HISTORY OF HOSTING THE OPEN. The British Open Championship is the only men's major played outside of the United States, and it's also the only one played consistently on links golf courses. For American audiences, the Open is a chance to stay up late or get up early -- or both! -- and watch some of the best players in the world compete in the game's oldest championship.