Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Dakota County in northeastern Nebraska Southwestern Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1144 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Allen, or 11 miles southwest of Ponca, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hubbard and Jackson In Dakota County around 1205 AM CDT. Homer around 1210 AM CDT. Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota City around 1215 AM CDT. Sergeant Bluff around 1220 AM CDT. Salix around 1225 AM CDT. Sloan around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bronson and Waterbury. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH