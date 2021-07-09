Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.