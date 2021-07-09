Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Photojournalist Brian Lukas on storied career: 'I've been to a battlefield'

WWL
WWL
 10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — In one of his last interviews, Stephen Ambrose remarked, “How can you write about the history of a battle unless you’ve seen the battlefield?”. Professor Ambrose was my history professor at the University of New Orleans and a driving force behind the WWII Museum. For decades, I documented history on a daily basis. I would add further reflection on Dr. Ambrose’s comments: How can you write about the history of a battle unless you walked in it, touched it, smelled it, and sometimes, even tasted it? I have been to a battlefield.

WWL

WWL

