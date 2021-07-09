Na Jiazuo, Director of China's 'Streetwise', on Learning Filmmaking at the Feet of 2020's Top Grossing Filmmaker (EXCLUSIVE)

“People don’t die that easily,” Jiu’er (Huang Miyi) tells Dongzi (Li Jiuxiao) in “Streetwise (‘Gaey Wa’r’),” having a pretty good idea about how long things last as a tattoo artist. These might be read as words of comfort for the young man who’s going to lose his father Qi Zhi soon enough, yet not quite quickly enough for his taste when he’s been left to care for him after his mother’s death, which Qi Zhi’s abuse was surely in part responsible for and has led him into a profession he’s wholly unsuited for as an enforcer for a debt collector. Whereas Qi Zhi was once feared in town as a gangster, Dongzi is not, more likely to hit a tree with his flying shoe than land a kick and apt to be beaten up by those he’s charged with pursuing rather than the other way around. Yet like Jiu’er and seemingly everyone in the Wuzhen Province that’s seen better days and is now run by low-level hoods, Dongzi sticks around out of a sense of obligation that is otherwise inexplicable, unhappy but content to bide his time until the burden is lifted.