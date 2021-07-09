Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Monkey business in the scripture class – archive, 1974

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few months, with very little national attention, a controversy has developed over religious education in Birmingham which is provoking local comparisons with Tennessee’s celebrated “monkey trial” in 1925. At least, that is the perspective in which some humanists and Communists hope it will come to be seen....

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Class#Scripture#Education Act#Communism#Communists#Department#The Birmingham Post#West Riding#Trotskyist#Socialist Worker#Conservative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Search the Scriptures: Calling on His Name

The prophet of Joel famously prophesied, “And it shall come to pass that everyone who calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved (Joel 2:32).”. The apostle Peter, on the day of Pentecost, when he introduced the world to the Gospel of the Resurrected Jesus, inextricably connected the prophecy of Joel with the message of salvation found in Christ (cf. Acts 2:16-21). The message of salvation was the Gospel of Christ and the “name of the Lord,” was the name of Christ. There was no other name to call on for salvation (cf. Acts 4:12). Thus, when Peter told the crowd what they needed to do in response to their sin of crucifying God’s anointed, he told them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins (Acts 2:38).”
ScienceSun-Gazette

Making a monkey out of Darwin

Do we still “hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” from the Declaration of Independence?. Or are we now indoctrinated into the doctrine...
ReligionWVNews

Today's scripture

Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and your plans will succeed. — Proverbs 16:3. The real question behind this promise is very simple: How do I define success for my plans? The answer is very simple as well: bringing glory to God for his grace (see Eph. 1:6, 12, 14). Committing our works and plans to God means surrendering them to God’s will (James 4:13-15), trusting that God will be glorified in them (Col. 3:17), and recognizing that it is not in our power to properly guide our own steps (Prov. 16:9). God longs to bless us and empower us — not for our own selfish ambition (James 3:16), but for our eternal good (Rom. 8:28) and God’s glory. Like Jesus, when we commit our plans and works to the Lord, we are saying, “Not my will, Father, but yours be done!”
Religionbyuicomm.org

Dive into the scriptures in the Benson Building’s Scripture Garden

The Scripture Garden, found in an Ezra Taft Benson Building’s greenhouse, holds various plants the prophets of old would’ve seen as they taught gospel principles to their people. The garden is themed around plants found in the scriptures, with a scriptural reference for each plant, what they were used for...
ReligionStandard-Examiner

Religion deserves its reputation today

Even setting aside the abuse of power widespread in religious denominations today — sexual abuse scandals, for one — churches diminish themselves by means of a badly tarnished understanding of Western religious life, and thus do no small amount of disservice to their congregations. For example, the religious laws Jews...
philosophynews.com

Philosopher Spotlight: Hrishikesh Joshi

I'm delighted to introduce another great "philosopher spotlight" entry, this time from Hrishikesh Joshi!* * *My work focuses on neglected topics and perspectives within moral and political philosophy. I often employ a philosophy, politics, and economics (PPE) approach, by using tools from the social sciences in trying to analyze philosophical problems. In my view, there are these large vistas of underexplored terrain, and what motivates me to do philosophy is the desire to explore that terrain by using the methods and distinctions our discipline has developed. It’s a Wild West out there and I’d rather settle that territory than remain in the crowded coastal cities. My recent book, Why It’s OK to Speak Your Mind (Routledge, 2021) elaborates on this point in terms of marginal value. As researchers, we have a defeasible duty to seek out projects and defend approaches that add the most marginal value in terms of improving our collective picture of the world. Of course, it is not easy to tell where that value will lie, though we can be reasonably confident about extreme cases. The problem is that in general the incentives need not always align – what’s best for one’s career and social standing need not be the same as what’s best for improving our collective epistemic condition. Here’s a toy example from the book to illustrate the broader problem. 3 engineers are in charge of the upkeep of a dam. There are (2) good reasons to think the dam will stand, and (3) good reasons to think it will collapse this year. Let’s suppose these reasons add up as if unit weights on a scale, so that the total evidence suggests the dam is going to break. However, there is social pressure to avoid raising doubts about the dam – imagine that the community and its politicians are heavily invested in the dam’s success. Now, the reasons to think the dam will stand are common knowledge, but the reasons to think it will collapse are distributedamong the engineers. So, each engineer thinks,. . .
Religionbahaiteachings.org

Eradicating Anti-Semitism – and All Religious Prejudice

Religious prejudice, the Baha’i teachings repeatedly say, has absolutely no place in the modern world. Abdu’l-Baha, in a talk he gave in Maine in 1912, said:. From the beginning of human history down to this time the world of humanity has not enjoyed a day of absolute rest and relaxation from conflict and strife. Most of the wars have been caused by religious prejudice, fanaticism and sectarian hatred. Religionists have anathematized religionists, each considering the other as deprived of the mercy of God, abiding in gross darkness and the children of Satan. For example, the Christians and Muslims considered the Jews satanic and the enemies of God. Therefore, they cursed and persecuted them. Great numbers of Jews were killed, their houses burned and pillaged, their children carried into captivity.
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: We are entrusted with guiding our children to the Lord

Like the Israelites, we too have been entrusted with the responsibility to teach by instruction and example the truth of God’s Word, which results in a desire to walk obediently before the Lord in the power of the Holy Spirit. Since both instruction and example are necessary, we must have consistency between what we say and what we do if we hope to pass down God’s truths to the next generation.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Your guide to major Christian, Jewish and Islamic holidays

Although the majority of people in Ohio are Christian, there is plenty of religious diversity in Columbus. Maybe you're wondering how to navigate different religious traditions and are interested in learning more about the holidays that your friends and coworkers celebrate, such as Eid al-Adha, an annual Muslim holiday that begins in the evening of July 19 and ends the evening of July 3.
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
ReligionBlack Hills Pioneer

Religious freedom? Yeah, right!

OPINION — “Freedom of speech is the air that any thinker breathes; it’s the fuel that ignites the fire of an intellectual’s thoughts.” Raif Badawi dared to write such things in Saudi Arabia. And he exercised his own freedom of speech, asking questions about faith and challenging extremism in that country -- so he was imprisoned for apostasy for 10 years. He was flogged, although he’s not yet received the 1,000 lashes he was sentenced to, because a doctor determined it was too much. He’s been separated from his young family since his detention in 2014.
ScienceThe Guardian

UTS professor denies shredding own clothes and posting underwear to herself

A former Sydney university professor has denied shredding her own clothing and sending herself “stolen underwear” along with a threatening note. Under cross-examination on her second day in the witness box, Dianne Jolley on Tuesday denied in court that she had destroyed nearly $2,000 worth of her own clothing. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy