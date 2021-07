It's been anything but a quiet offseason for Tennessee's football program, and just as some dust was starting to settle, things are set to get loud again. The Vols are just a couple weeks away from starting preseason practice, but the unofficial start of the 2021 season comes Tuesday when Tennessee takes its turn at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. First-year head coach Josh Heupel will be joined by wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and cornerback Alontae Taylor during the second day of the annual preseason circus that gets talking season going six weeks out from the start of the real season.