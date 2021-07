EA Play Live will air tomorrow, and fans looking forward to the showcase will be happy to know that at least one major game should be revealed during the show. Amazon UK has listed a placeholder for a mystery game for the PlayStation 5 known only as "Project C." The listing was shared on Twitter by DualShockers writer Tom Henderson, but no additional information is available at this time. A release date of January 31st, 2021 is listed for the game, but that date is often used as a placeholder for games, so fans of the publisher shouldn't put stock into it.