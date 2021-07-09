Cancel
Health Services

Lake Regional holds groundbreaking for Lebanon campus

lakenewsonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Regional Health System celebrated the groundbreaking for the new Lake Regional campus in Lebanon on June 24. The 12.5-acre site, located at 755 Cowan Drive, will include a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility where Lebanon residents will receive a wide range of health services. “When we opened our primary care and...

www.lakenewsonline.com

#Hospice Care#Community Health#Home Care#Home Health#The Williams Family Trust
