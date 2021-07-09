Lake Regional holds groundbreaking for Lebanon campus

ROSELAND, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) - Get Report, a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today reported that the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) Health Clear Lake Campus Hospital has begun use of the CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument. UTMB is an institution of the University of Texas System and agency of the State of Texas. UTMB is a major academic health sciences center of global influence, with medical, nursing, health professions and graduate biomedical schools; a world-renowned research enterprise; and a growing, comprehensive health system with hospitals on four campuses. As previously announced, Milestone had begun selling CompuFlo® disposables to the UTMB Health Galveston Campus Hospital.
