Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Springfield, MA

Several Concerts Announced for The Big E in West Springfield, MA

By Mike Karolyi
Posted by 
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Classic Rock comes to Western Massachusetts as several September shows have been announced for the Big E in West Springfield. The Eastern States Exposition will take place from September 17th through October 3rd. Big E Arena - This open air venue can accommodate 7,000 fans!. Billy Idol will perform in...

q1057.com

Comments / 0

Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Idol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big E#Thebige Com#The Court Of Honor Stage#Yardbirds#Rock N Roll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

This Hall of Fame Band Will Close Out The New York State Fair

Cheap Trick was the last concert I saw before the coronavirus pandemic struck. They played The Palace in February and it was an amazing show. Robin Zander just crushing the vocals to their hit songs and Rick Neilson's endless energy and an endless supply of crazy guitars made for a great show. Little did I know that great night was the last concert I would see in 2020.
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Joan Jett to Perform Free Concert in Upstate New York this Summer

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform on the final day of the 2021 New York State Fair. See the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Monday September 6th at 1pm on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. This show is free with $3 admission to the Fair.
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Kiss and Cinderella Keyboardist Gary Corbett Dies

Keyboardist Gary Corbett, best known for his touring work with Kiss and Cinderella, has died after a battle with cancer. Corbett's death was confirmed by his sister in a post on his Facebook page. "Those who knew Gary know that we and the world of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul," she wrote. "The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding."
MotorsportsPosted by
Q 105.7

Monster Vs. Mega Trucks Events Rolling Into Lebanon Valley Speedway

There are monster trucks, there are mega trucks, and Lebanon Valley Speedway is bringing them all together for one mega monster truck spectacular. I can imagine this monster truck event will rock just like the Tim McGraw ode to trucks, "Truck Yeah!" Lebanon Valley Speedway, which is known for its great dirt track racing every weekend, is bringing the ultimate monster truck event to the Speedway Sunday, August 1st, and Monday, August 2nd.
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

$60,000 Take 5 Winner in Saratoga County

There is another lucky Take 5 winner in the Capital Region. This time in Saratoga County. I play Take 5 regularly now because it seems that there are more winners every day in this particular game in our area. I also live in Saratoga County now and I believe the winning ticket will be mine soon after hearing about the latest winner.
EntertainmentPosted by
Q 105.7

Charlie Daniels’ Luxurious Custom-Built Tour Bus For Sale — See Inside [Pictures]

Charlie Daniels' custom-built tour bus is currently for sale, and pictures show a luxurious home away from home fit for one of country music's most legendary artists. According to the online listing, Daniels' Prevost Liberty bus was originally built in 1994, and much of the interior has been extensively updated in the last few years. The stunning motor coach includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs, an eating area, a small office area with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even laundry facilities.
MoviesPosted by
Q 105.7

Black Crowes Release ‘Brothers of a Feather’ Reunion Concert Film

The Black Crowes have released Brothers of a Feather, a new movie documenting their 2020 reunion, on the Coda Collection, Amazon Prime's streaming video channel. The aptly titled Brothers of a Feather shares its title with the name of last year's acoustic trek, which saw brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting onstage for a series of intimate club dates.
Albany, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Legendary Albany Italian Eatery Closes Its Doors For Good

An Albany mainstay for the last 50 years has wrapped up an impressive run. The pandemic was tough for so many businesses, especially our local restaurants. Despite the challenges, Sam's Italian American Restaurant on Southern Boulevard in Albany stayed open though it all to celebrate 50 years in business back in April. But now, the owners have decided to close the restaurant.
Albany, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Free Family Movie Series Is Back At The Palace in Albany

Summer is here and so is the free family movie series at Albany's historic Palace Theatre. With so much free time in the summer, it is not only tough to sometimes find things to do with your kids, but also things that are easy on your wallet. The "Summer In the City" free movie series takes care of both! According to CBS 6, the series will kick off next Tuesday, July 6th with a free weekly Tuesday afternoon movie through August 24th. Kids 12 and under will also get free popcorn! Each movie showing will be at 1 pm and tickets can be picked up in advance at the Palace box office or on their website.
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Be On The Lookout For Moose In Upstate New York

We do get to see a lot of wildlife in Upstate New York. Lots of coyotes, fox, deer, bear, and the occasional moose. We don't have a large number of moose in the area, but a few have been spotted this year near the Capital Region. One moose with a calf was reported only about two miles from my house in Averill Park.
Goshen, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

LEGOLAND New York To Open All ‘Lands’ This Friday

The last Lego is in place and the new LEGOLAND New York Resort is ready to open the whole park to the general public. When you were younger, remember how much time it took to put together some of the more expert Lego sets? Well, imagine the time and effort that went into creating all seven lands at the New LEGOLAND Resort down in Goshen! So it is definitely great news that after several years of meticulous Lego building, the new park has announced that this Friday, July 9th you will be able to experience all 7 lands at the resort when it fully opens. The park has recently been doing preview days for fans at the park, but this Friday will be the first time all of themed 'Legolands' will be open for visitors plus the on-site hotel will also be available for stays according to the park website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy