Just like every FPS shooter, Apex Legends is home to strange bugs and glitches. However, the latest Arenas bug has been causing a lot of trouble for players. Apex Legends’ Genesis update brought with it plenty of new exciting features, one of those being the ability to ping your own ultimate. Not only does this enable players to instantly notify their squad when their ultimate is ready, but it also shares the exact percentage of the ability’s charge. This is obviously extremely useful when communication via voice chat isn’t possible or if there is a language barrier.