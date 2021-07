Poorly made replica cars often become an easy target for jokes and ridicule, but we often forget to appreciate the hard work of its creators. And it’s important to recognize that such projects often originate from parts of the world where tooling and funds are in short supply. We stumbled upon this 1969 Ford Mustang replica on Instagram that is built on a humble Hyundai and it looks pretty darn cool! From a distance, it might actually fool you, unless you notice the wheels. A small Indian company named Dream Customs India created this replica and they claim to have completed the project in just 7 days, which is quite a big achievement if true. The Indian customization shop previously built a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ replica, which was also not bad.