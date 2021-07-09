Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Chance The Rapper, Brockhampton, Lil Uzi Vert, & More Have New Songs On Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soundtrack to the original Space Jam was quite a big deal, spawning two top 10 Hot 100 hits with R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” and Seal’s Steve Miller cover “Fly Like An Eagle,” and featuring contributions from D’Angelo, Monica, Quad City DJs, and more. The soundtrack to the sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy aims to have a similar impact. “We knew that with the soundtrack for this one, that whole idea of making a soundtrack for this generation, but still having that melting pot, was something we all really wanted,” Spencer Beighley, head of film at star LeBron James’ production company SpringHill, said in a feature for Billboard.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#Uzi#Chance The Rapper#Music#New Legacy#Springhill#Duckwrth#Big Freedia#Kash Doll And Salt N Pepa#Hbo Max
Related
NME

Trippie Redd links up with Lil Uzi Vert for poppy new single ‘Holy Smokes’

Trippie Redd has released a synth-driven new single titled ‘Holy Smokes’, featuring guest vocals from Lil Uzi Vert. The track follows ‘Miss The Rage’ – a collaboration with Playboi Carti that Redd dropped back in May – as the second single from Redd’s anticipated fourth album ‘Trip At Knight’, which is due for release later in 2021.
MusicMTV

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' Rapper And Hip-Hop Icon, Dead At 57

Biz Markie, the rapper behind the iconic 1989 single "Just a Friend" who later found success as a DJ and producer, has died at age 57. His manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed Markie's death to multiple outlets. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry...
Hip Hophotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Feels "Blessed To Have A Voice" As A White Rapper In This Era Of Rap

It's common to see White rappers stake their claim in the industry and even excel above their Black counterparts. While it's still a polarizing discussion that often ignites conversations about skill, style, and authenticity, fans have celebrated artists of all backgrounds in the Rap game for decades. Jack Harlow is Generation Now's hitmaker that was steadily growing his buzz over the past few years, but when his breakout "What's Poppin" dominated social media, the Kentucky native's star reached new heights.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game Featured in Lil Tecca and Aminé’s “Gametime” Music Video

Ahead of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” releasing in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on July 16, I’m thrilled to share an unprecedented collaboration from Xbox, Republic Records, and Warner Bros. on the music video for “Gametime” by Lil Tecca and Aminé from the Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack. Featuring a rap superstar, an iconic film franchise, and the greatest athlete of this generation — we have never done anything of this magnitude between sports, music, film, and video games.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Spotted Filming New Music Video Together

Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert are spotlighting the bike culture of their hometown of Philadelphia in their latest music video. Over the weekend, the two rappers were seen bringing out motorbikes and ATVs as a part of their film set for a new upcoming collab. The unreleased track appears to feature hard-hitting beats and rapid-fire flow from both Uzi and Meek. In the snippet revealed, Uzi can be heard rapping about the loyalty of his crew and money. The rapper duo were reportedly showing off new tricks on the bikes over ferocious piano flutters that excitingly rattle the speakers.
chatsports.com

Welcome to the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' soundtrack featuring Damian Lillard

The "Space Jam: A New Legacy" soundtrack sees the OG film's soundtrack Seal, Quad City DJ's, Busta Rhymes and Coolio and raises it Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, John Legend, the Jonas Brothers and one Dame D.O.L.L.A. The soundtrack for the highly-anticipated new film and its much-ballyhooed predecessor...
NBC San Diego

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack Brings Fresh Sound, Big Names, 90s Memories

The highly-anticipated “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie is finally here – and so is the star-studded, all-star soundtrack. The 2021 sequel to the 1996 animated classic “Space Jam” debuted in theaters Friday, 25 years after the original broke box office records to become the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com

"Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack" Arrives Ft. Lil Baby, SZA, Joyner Lucas, Cordae, Saweetie

It's one of the most talked-about films of the summer and now we've received the star-studded soundtrack. Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated to arrive next week, and just ahead of its release, the LeBron James flick has shared the 16-track soundtrack that has already been making waves. We've already received tracks like "We Win" by Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin and SAINt JHN's "Just For Me" featuring SZA, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Refinery29

Surprise, Surprise — The New Space Jam Soundtrack Is A Banger

When the original Space Jam premiered in 1996, one of the most exciting parts of the sports adventure was its star-studded soundtrack. The accompanying album featured some of music's biggest names; Jay-Z, Monica, Barry White, D'Angelo, Busta Rhymes, and Salt-N-Pepa all lended their vocals to the intergalactic fantasy film. Decades...
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Dominates First-Round Ballot For 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The rapper has more entries for both video and song of the year than any other artist. Megan Thee Stallion is all over the first-round ballot for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Counting both lead and featured credits, Megan has five of the 53 entries for video of the year and five of the 60 entries for song of the year -- more than any other artist. She is entered in both categories with her own hits “Body” and “Thot Shit,” and as a featured artist on Cardi B’s “WAP,” Lil Baby’s “On Me” (remix) and Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes.”
Musicmxdwn.com

Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Hazy New Song “Only Love”

Electronic artist Tycho and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard have released their newest collaborative track “Only Love.” The song was released alongside a visualizer, which was designed by Scott Hansen of Tycho. “Only Love” is a positively upbeat tune with simple yet powerful words. The words “only love will...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Kanye West's ‘Donda’ Album Cover Art Revealed

Yeezy Season is approaching. Without saying a word, Kanye West is readying the release of his 10th studio album named after his late mother who passed away in 2007, Donda. Kanye hosted the first listening experience for the album at a church in Las Vegas on Sunday night (July 18) and while phones were taken away during the session, details of the project began to leak shortly after the listening party ended.
EntertainmentPosted by
Club 93.7

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021 So Far

The year 2020 in music felt like a drag. Aside from a number of brave acts who dropped new music last year, many rappers and singers were sitting on hard drives full of new songs and albums, waiting for the COVID-19 quarantine to lift and for outside to open up. Finally, the times have shifted. And with the recommencing of concerts, clubs and parties that can be attended without fearing for one's health (for the most part), rappers like Drake, J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator, among others, have been making up for lost time with an ample amount of releases in 2021 so far.
MusicPosted by
HOT 107.9

2 Chainz Says New Album Will Be His Last Trap Record

2 Chainz is evolving. And apparently that evolution includes no longer dropping albums dedicated to the trap. Tity Boi has been one of trap music's most ardent artists over the years. However, he appears to have had a change of heart. On Saturday morning (July 17), he shared his epiphany with his fans on Twitter. "This gone be my last trap album, enjoy," the Atlanta MC tweeted.
MusicStereogum

Stream Gang Of Youths’ New Surprise EP total serene, Featuring An Elbow Cover

One month ago today, Sydney rock band Gang Of Youths returned with “the angel of 8th ave.,” their first new song since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The track infused the group’s hearty arena-indie sound with some War On Drugs/Killers style synth action, and upon its release, singer David Le’aupepe told Zane Lowe, “It’s probably the only song that you’ll hear from us from now that sounds remotely kind of what we sounded like the previous kind of six to eight years.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy