Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeSoto; Tunica A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR South central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi At 1145 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing winds at least 40 mph was located over Lake Cormorant, or 11 miles southwest of Horn Lake, moving east at 20 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in south central Crittenden...northeastern Tunica and western DeSoto Counties should monitor this storm closely.