Committee members to write opposing statements sought for county Charter amendment measures

The Clark County Charter Review Commission voted to place seven Charter amendment proposals on the Nov. 2, 2021, general election ballot. VANCOUVER – Each year, the Clark County Auditor’s Office publishes a voters’ pamphlet for the primary election and mails it to all households in Clark County. It includes candidate statements and photographs and local ballot measures with supporting and opposing statements written by citizen committees. A legislative body placing a measure on the ballot shall appoint a committee to write a supporting statement and another committee to write an opposing statement.