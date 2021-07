Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Following a year hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the Hampton Classic Horse Show are champing at the bit and ready to bring the East End’s premier equestrian event back to Bridgehampton this summer. And despite skipping last year, there’s much to celebrate with the Classic’s return during the week of August 29–September 5. Riders are eager to compete, few sponsors have bailed out and the turf has had two years to recover. One could argue that 2021 will be better than ever.