How did Maersk CEO Søren Skou navigate his company from unprecedented levels of cargo contraction last year to today’s surge in demand? With vaccine rollouts in place in the U.S. and consumer discretionary spending shifting towards services, will Maersk and its rivals be able to maintain their growth momentum? And what do bottlenecks at ports and higher freight rates mean for U.S. consumers? This video from CNBC provides a good overview of the problems and opportunities Maersk faces in 2021.