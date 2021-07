The WAVE 17 girls volleyball team placed second in their division at the 2021 USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship (GJNC) held June 26 -July 5 in Las Vegas. The WAVE 17 team came in as an underdog in the 17 Open Division. They knocked off several top- seeded teams from across the U.S. to go 9-2 in matches overall, beating a top-ranked Texas Advantage Volleyball club in the semi finals that was their only loss earlier in the tournament. They took home medals for placing second in the nation in the 17 Open Division. Three players (Brooklyn Burns (Torrey Pines), Gabby McLaughlin (Temecula Valley) and Avery Tatum (La Costa Canyon) from WAVE 17 were also selected as part of the 12-player All Tournament team.