In a day and age when a simple Google search can provide endless information, there were few results for Marlins 19th-round pick Noah Williamson. "What can I tell you about him? He's an interesting story," Marlins director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik said Tuesday following the 20-round MLB Draft. "We had a lot of challenges over the course of the last year, as you know, as we've talked about. Noah slipped through the cracks. There's a really good chance that most people would say the same thing you just said: 'We don't know.' We don't know who that player is when his magnet was pulled."