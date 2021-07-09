Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cubs draft preview: ‘It's a fun time for the organization’

Posted by 
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cubs scouts were back in the draft room this week, debating players and putting together a plan for this weekend. “Everybody was pretty thirsty to do that,” Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz said. “Not just scouts, but I think the entire front office. “It's a fun time for the organization.”

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jed Hoyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Mlb Draft#College Baseball#Mlb Draft#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs, David Ross React to Joc Pederson's Trade: ‘That Stinks'

PHOENIX – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross talk enough that Hoyer’s calls aren’t guaranteed to be trade related. This time of year, however, there’s always the chance that one starts with “I’ve got a couple things to talk to you about.”. Thursday morning, Ross...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Hendricks makes Chicago Cubs history with his latest gem

If the Chicago Cubs actually plan on turning this thing over in short order and avoid a lengthy rebuild as Jed Hoyer has publicly stated, Kyle Hendricks will likely be a big part of the plan. The veteran right-hander proved just how valuable he can be to a team desperate...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Javier Baez somehow thinks he’s worth $200 million

Via a new report from Jon Heyman, Javier Baez is reportedly seeking a new deal in the $200 million range if he were to re-sign before reaching free agency at year’s end. In the article, it is not discussed how many years the Chicago Cubs shortstop is looking for and, to me, that makes all the difference in the world.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: ESPN insider suggests Javier Baez to this team

Leading up to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs have been one of the main teams which the league assumes could be enormous sellers. Once atop the NL Central this season, the Cubs are now in no position to compete. Rather, the team will likely either retool for the immediate future, or even completely blow it up and begin a rebuild.
MLBMLB

Meet each organization's Draft guru

While it’s always exciting to watch young amateur players fulfill their dreams by getting drafted by a Major League team and embarking on a professional career, the people responsible for making that happen -- the scouts -- often go overlooked and underappreciated. It wouldn’t be practical to name every scout...
MLBhogville.net

Chicago Cubs Draft Casey Opitz in Round 8

FAYETTEVILLE — Catcher Casey Opitz is going to the Chicago Cubs with the No. 244 pick in Round 8 of the 2021 MLB Draft. Opitz was considered the best defensive catcher in college baseball. This season, he hits .257 with two home runs and 18 runs batted in. He stole six bases in as many attempts.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jordan Wicks: Drafted 21st overall by Cubs

The Cubs have selected Wicks with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. This is not a deep class of college pitchers, but Wicks stands out for the depth of his arsenal and potentially plus command. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound southpaw out of Kansas State also boasts the best changeup in the draft. Just based on his handedness, changeup and command, Wicks should be able to dominate in the lower levels of the minors. While his low-90s fastball (touches 95 mph) lacks elite velocity, it has prototypical rising action that allows it to miss bats in the zone. His low-80s slider gives him a third above-average offering while his curveball is more of a work in progress. Opponents hit .249 against him this year, which isn't great for a first-round pick, and his 118:28 K:BB in 92.1 innings was good, but not spectacular. Wicks' low-effort delivery and spin proficiency are appealing traits to go with the command and changeup, giving him at least No. 3 starter upside.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Draft Preview: In-Depth Look at Five College Hitters Who Could Be Cubs’ Targets

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing sense of comfort with video scouting, MLB teams have downsized their scouting departments ($). To compensate, teams have placed greater reliance on incorporating data in various calculations called draft models. These models assist in identifying ideal draft targets, with each target demographic (high school vs. college; position player vs. pitcher) carrying particular data points that individual teams weigh more heavily into their calculations.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Phillies series preview

The Phillies had hoped to contend this year but haven’t, largely because of a bad bullpen. To find out just how bad, I asked Ethan Witte, who holds the title Supreme Blog Lord at our SB Nation Phillies site The Good Phight, to tell us about this year’s edition of the Phillies.
MLBdecaturradio.com

Cubs Draft KSU lefty Wicks in first round

The Cubs are looking to bolster their pitching staff with their first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Chicago selected Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks with the 21st overall pick last night. Wicks is ranked number-16 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250 Draft Prospects and is the first Kansas State player to be taken in the first round. He is the first pitcher from KSU to be selected within the first three rounds of an MLB Draft. The draft resumes today with round two through ten.
MLBSouthwest Times Record

Chicago Cubs select Arkansas baseball's Christian Franklin in fourth round of MLB draft

Former Arkansas baseball player Christian Franklin was selected with the 123 pick in the third round of the MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. A three year starter for the Razorbacks playing in mostly left and center field, Franklin was one of the premier outfielders in the country for the 2021 season. The preseason All-American .274/.420/.544 with 13 homers and 54 RBI. He also stole a team-high 11 bases.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 polarizing Kris Bryant trades with New York Mets

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is nearing, and the Chicago Cubs are ready for what may end up being a retool. For now, we know the Cubs will be sellers. To what extent, however, is the real question. There are new reports that the Cubs will work on extending both Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo before they talk about any potential trades. That, alone, should give some fans a little bit of hope.

Comments / 0

Community Policy