Cubs draft preview: ‘It's a fun time for the organization’

The Cubs have selected Wicks with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. This is not a deep class of college pitchers, but Wicks stands out for the depth of his arsenal and potentially plus command. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound southpaw out of Kansas State also boasts the best changeup in the draft. Just based on his handedness, changeup and command, Wicks should be able to dominate in the lower levels of the minors. While his low-90s fastball (touches 95 mph) lacks elite velocity, it has prototypical rising action that allows it to miss bats in the zone. His low-80s slider gives him a third above-average offering while his curveball is more of a work in progress. Opponents hit .249 against him this year, which isn't great for a first-round pick, and his 118:28 K:BB in 92.1 innings was good, but not spectacular. Wicks' low-effort delivery and spin proficiency are appealing traits to go with the command and changeup, giving him at least No. 3 starter upside.