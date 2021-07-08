Abu Dhabi Exploring Large-Scale Green Hydrogen to Ammonia Project
Abu Dhabi has initiated discussions on the development of an industrial-scale green hydrogen to ammonia export project. Partners in the project and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) and Abu Dhabi Ports will explore the development a green ammonia production, storage, bunkering and export facility at the Khalifa Industrial Zone. The new facility would fueled by green hydrogen produced from a 2GW solar photovoltaic plant.gcaptain.com
