The Ethereum price action is currently breaking above the $2000 barrier as the coin eyes glued on $2200. ETH/USD is seen refreshing to a new high after touching the daily low of $2081 to breaches above $2150 while currently trades at $2162 with a bullish crossover above the 21-day moving average. On the contrary, the bears may attempt to increase selling pressure near the $1,800 level but the bulls could collect more on the price dips.