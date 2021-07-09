Rennes hoping for Camavinga bidding war between Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG — reports
Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in Declan Rice, who’s awaiting our bids even as West Ham continue to hold fast on their £100m+ asking price. Neither club are likely to meet that, and though Rice may not be willing to sign an extension, he may also not be pushing to leave just yet. Time is certainly on his side, with three years left on his current deal and Europa League football beckoning next season.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Comments / 0