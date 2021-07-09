Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Covid news – live: Reducing sensitivity of NHS app ‘like taking batteries out of smoke alarm,’ Starmer says

By Akshita Jain,Clea Skopeliti and Liam James
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9QTH_0ariTc9n00

The government is planning to make the NHS Covid app less sensitive to avoid seeing millions of people forced to self-isolate over the summer.

Sir Keir Starmer said changing bring down the number of people being told to self-isolate is “like taking the batteries out of the smoke alarm”. But ministers are concerned that people will delete the app rather than risk having to cancel a holiday in the event they get told to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the latest government figures estimate the coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, in England to have increased slightly to between 1.2 and 1.5. Last week, it was between 1.1 and 1.3.

The latest UK-wide figures from Public Health England showed that confirmed and probable cases of the Delta variant rose by 34 per cent over the last week, to a total of 216,249. The previous week saw 161,981 cases.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Nhs App#Nhs Covid#Public Health England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Sensitivity of Covid app could be reduced to save millions from being ‘pinged’

The government is planning to make the NHS Covid app less sensitive to avoid seeing millions of Britons forced to self-isolate over the summer.The head of the UK Health Security Agency told MPs that work was under way to decide whether smartphone notifications could be “tuned” differently to reduce numbers being “pinged”.Jenny Harries’ comments came as it was revealed that the weekly figure for people receiving messages via the app telling them to isolate hit a record of more than 360,000 across England and Wales.The total for 24-30 June was up 62 per cent on the previous week and...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

NHS Covid-19 app: What does it actually do, and how does it do it? Everything you need to know

The government’s NHS Covid-19 app continues to be a central part of the attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, even as cases soar.The app is intended to alert people when they might have been in contact with someone carrying the disease, and will encourage them to isolate and stop the spread when they are.The rollout of the app has been marred by questions, controversy and U-turns that have forced a change of strategy. And while the new app is not without its problems, it has dealt with many of the issues that first greeted the app when it arrived.How...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Covid NHS contact app sends over 350,000 pings in one week

More than 350,000 pings were sent through the NHS Covid-19 app in the week to 30 June, telling users to self-isolate, according to the latest contact tracing figures.A total of 356,036 alerts were sent to users of the app in England telling them that they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. This is up from 219,391 the previous week, and marks a 62 per cent increase in alerts sent.This week’s figure is the highest weekly figure since January, and comes as the government has suggested that self-isolation rules could be changed, taking into account...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Cell PhonesBBC

What next for the NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app?

There's doubt over the future of the NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app for England and Wales, as the government prepares to relax restrictions in England on 19 July. But one advisor says the app has proved effective and urged the government not to drop it. Among the restrictions that the...
Cell PhonesBBC

NHS Covid app may change as rules change, Grant Shapps says

The NHS Covid contact tracing app used in England and Wales may need to change as coronavirus restrictions change, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. England ending the 1m-plus rule on 19 July may mean the app's sensitivity needs to be reduced, he said. The app detects the distance between users...
Cell PhonesBBC

NHS Covid app settings changing to send fewer alerts

The NHS Covid-19 app will be altered to send out fewer isolation alerts, the BBC has learned. The team behind the contact tracing app for England and Wales has been told to adjust the measurements which trigger the alerts, a source has confirmed. The time frame for the change is...
Cell PhonesSunderland Echo

NHS tracing app sensitivity ‘under review’ - what you need to know

The England and Wales NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app could be changed to be made less sensitive in order to cut down the number of those asked to self isolate. The app works by alerting users who have been near other app users who have then tested positive for coronavirus, and instructing those people to self isolate for a full 10 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy