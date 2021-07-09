Covid news – live: Reducing sensitivity of NHS app ‘like taking batteries out of smoke alarm,’ Starmer says
The government is planning to make the NHS Covid app less sensitive to avoid seeing millions of people forced to self-isolate over the summer.
Sir Keir Starmer said changing bring down the number of people being told to self-isolate is “like taking the batteries out of the smoke alarm”. But ministers are concerned that people will delete the app rather than risk having to cancel a holiday in the event they get told to self-isolate.
Meanwhile, the latest government figures estimate the coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, in England to have increased slightly to between 1.2 and 1.5. Last week, it was between 1.1 and 1.3.
The latest UK-wide figures from Public Health England showed that confirmed and probable cases of the Delta variant rose by 34 per cent over the last week, to a total of 216,249. The previous week saw 161,981 cases.
Comments / 0