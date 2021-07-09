Cancel
Movies

Universal Studios to revive the Red Room with Haunting Of Hill House Halloween event

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause nothing says “Let’s have a fun night out at the theme park!” like having to worry that you’re permanently trapped in the “stomach” of a malevolent piece of architecture, being slowly digested while reliving the worst moments of your life, Universal has decided to set up a fun fall event based on Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting Of Hill House. Specifically, the Netflix series—hey, remember the Bent-Neck Lady? Remember not sleeping after the first time you saw the Bent-Neck Lady?—will serve as the basis for one of the park’s long-running Halloween Horror Nights, at both its Orlando and Hollywood locations.

