Universal Studios to revive the Red Room with Haunting Of Hill House Halloween event

After more than a decade of establishing precedent, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has more than earned its reputation for box office dominance. Not only does every blockbuster released as part of the franchise debut as the number one movie in North America, but they all have staying power that ensures that they end up among the highest grossing titles in any given year. Naturally there are a lot of expectations built out of this – and that's why it looks like Cate Shortland's Black Widow may be in a touch of trouble. The film did successfully have a massive debut when it first came out last weekend, shattering records and surpassing predictions, but the numbers in its second Friday-to-Sunday are not nearly as impressive, as Malcolm D. Lee's Space Jam: A New Legacy has easily stolen its box office crown. Check out the full Top 10 chart below, and continue below for full analysis.