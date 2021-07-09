Universal Studios to revive the Red Room with Haunting Of Hill House Halloween event
Because nothing says “Let’s have a fun night out at the theme park!” like having to worry that you’re permanently trapped in the “stomach” of a malevolent piece of architecture, being slowly digested while reliving the worst moments of your life, Universal has decided to set up a fun fall event based on Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting Of Hill House. Specifically, the Netflix series—hey, remember the Bent-Neck Lady? Remember not sleeping after the first time you saw the Bent-Neck Lady?—will serve as the basis for one of the park’s long-running Halloween Horror Nights, at both its Orlando and Hollywood locations.www.avclub.com
