DealerAddendums.com Goes Mobile with a DA Installer App
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Dealership lots can be huge and full of hundreds of cars. Installers who install preloaded products such as window tint or GPS tracking systems will now have the ability to create, manage and print addendums from their IOS phones out on the lot or wherever they install preloads or conduct PDI’s. DA Installer app works seamlessly with DealerAddendums.com’s platform, where options, templates and pricing is set. "Sounds great, was hoping for an app like this!" Tom Campbell -Merchandise Manager, LITHIA Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat of Santa Rosa.www.stamfordadvocate.com
