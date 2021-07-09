DealerAddendums.com Goes Mobile with a DA Installer App

With the increasing growth in the number of smartphone users all around the world, more and more people are using mobile apps for a variety of purposes, and buying insurance policies is no exception. In the recent couple of years, advanced mobile tech has totally changed the way insurance companies manage their operations and sell policies. With help of agility and convenience offered by mobile applications, insurance companies are more likely to reach their target audience effectively and generate more leads. From insurance applications that make the claim process easier, to insurance agency productivity apps that help agents stay connected to their companies, mobile apps can play a significant role in the success and growth of insurance agencies.