SEVIERVILLE — Medic will be holding blood drives in in the city at several locations this month. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, Medic will be at the Sevier County Courthouse, from 12-6 p.m. on Friday, July 16, they will be at the Texas Roadhouse in Sevierville, and from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday July 17, Medic will be at Smokies Stadium. All blood donors will receive a free tie-dye T-shirt and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse Appetizer. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcomed. Face masks are optional. To make an appointment go to www.tndonor.org or call 865-524-3074.