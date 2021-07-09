Cancel
Chris Jericho punches fan trying to storm into AEW ring

By Mario Fernandes
Media Referee
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Jericho decks fan entering inside AEW ring during latest episode of Dynamite. Chris Jericho went into knockout mode as he punched a fan who tried to force himself in during the latest tapings of AEW Dynamite. MJF was also present and then went on to provoke the crowd by...

www.mediareferee.com

Media Referee

Florida, NY
ABOUT

We aim to bring unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
