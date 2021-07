Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) announced that it completed a reverse split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. These are the details. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) announced on Friday, July 16 afternoon that it completed a reverse split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. After the close of business on July 16, 2021, the effective date of the reverse stock split, each share of the Ashford Hospitality Trust’s issued and outstanding common stock and equivalents were converted into 1/10th of a share of the company’s common stock.