Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden, Harris Meet With Civil Rights Leaders As Groups Push White House To Preserve Voting Rights

By Charise Frazier
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Biden administration held a closed-door West Wing meeting with leaders from some of the prominent civil rights and social justice organizations on Thursday, at the urging of movement leaders and congressional Democrats who are concerned about the recent attempts to disenfranchise Black voters and marginalized groups, especially in light of the upcoming 2022 midterms elections.

newstalkcleveland.com

Comments / 1

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deval Patrick
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Black People#Civil Rights Movement#Twitter#Democrats#The National Urban League#The White House#Howard University#Supreme Court#Scotus#Republicans#Attachment 4078092#Alignnone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On foreign policy, Biden is more Trump lite than Obama 2.0

President Biden ’s ascent to the Oval Office will go down in history as one of the most dramatic ones with a pandemic, a capitol insurrection and the “big lie” all hitting the American people in a span of six months. With all the chaos and drama one would expect the incoming president to be poles apart from his predecessor. However, what America got was a simpler version of President Trump , at least in foreign policy if not in other aspects.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'Media Buzz' on Biden's voting plan

This is a rush transcript from "Media Buzz," July 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Imagine this, a bunch of Republican lawmakers in say, New York leave the state to block Democrats from passing a liberal voting rights bill. Wouldn't the media depict them as desperate obstructionist? But when Texas Democrats fled the state to stop Republicans from passing a voting law they view as awful, the run-away lawmakers were practically hailed by the press.
Atlanta, GAUS News and World Report

Biden, Harris: Protect Voting Rights to Honor John Lewis

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday both marked the one-year anniversary of U.S. Rep. John Lewis's death by urging Congress to enact laws to protect voting rights. They said doing so would honor the legacy of the civil rights icon. Biden said he...
POTUSCNBC

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
Texas StateUS News and World Report

Harris Likens Texas Democrats to Suffragettes, Civil Rights Leaders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that Texas Democratic lawmakers who left the state took a courageous stand to derail Republican efforts to pass voting restrictions, likening their efforts to those of civil rights activists and suffragettes. In an interview with Reuters, Harris said she encourages lawmakers...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden to join push for congressional action on voting rights

The U.S. Supreme Court's center-left minority wants Congress to tackle voting rights. The U.S. Justice Department has explicitly urged Congress to tackle voting rights. Democratic state legislators are pleading with federal lawmakers to protect voting rights. And now President Joe Biden is stepping up in earnest, adding his voice to...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

U.S. Civil Rights Leaders Vow to Keep Fighting for Voting Rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. civil rights leaders emerged from a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday vowing a "summer of activism" to battle new voting restrictions enacted in Republican-led states in recent months. Vice President Kamala Harris said the Democratic Party would invest $25 million in voter registration...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

As Frustration Mounts, a White House Push on Voting Rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a call to “save American democracy,” the Biden administration has unveiled new efforts to protect access to the ballot amid rising complaints from civil rights activists and other Democrats that the White House hasn't done enough to counter Republican-led state legislatures attempting to narrow voting procedures.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Al Sharpton meets with Biden and Harris on police reform and voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton visited the White House on Thursday to talk political strategy with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The controversial New York-based civil rights activist and MSNBC host joined a small group to discuss “the fight to protect the constitutional right to vote and to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” the White House said.

Comments / 1

Community Policy