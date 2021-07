LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. For those of you who’ve been pulled over by authorities and just knew you had something in your possession that could get you caught up, we can understand wanting to, well, get rid of the evidence if you will. However, it might be best not to die in the process of trying to avoid fines and/or prison time.One Ohio roadster found this lesson out the hard way after he, in an attempt to dodge a weed possession charge, swallowed his bud and had to actually be saved from choking on it by the officer that pulled him over.