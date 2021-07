The Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off the second half of their 2021 season with a 4-1 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night. While the 2021 season has not gone well on the field for the Pittsburgh Pirates they have been able to be a thorn in the side of the New York Mets. After splitting a four-game series in the Queens with the NL East leading Mets last weekend, the Pirates were 4-1 victors on Friday night I the first game of their three-game weekend series at PNC Park.