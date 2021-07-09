Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Teletubbies

primetimer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "Teletubbies" Why did the Teletubbies forge their vaccination card?. On Wednesday, the British kids' TV characters promoted getting vaccinated by tweeting out their vaccination cards. Posted Tuesday 1/23/18 at 2:19PM EST. Teletubbies Tinky Winky actor Simon Shelton Barnes dies. Barnes, 52, played...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Kids#Simon Shelton#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

People Are Shook After Finding Out The Teletubbies' Ages

Panic over guys, the Teletubbies have had their Covid-19 vaccines - phew!. Posting on Twitter, the official Teletubbies account wrote: "We're all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who's ready to come out & play?" The account shared images of each Teletubby's 'vaccine card' - and some...
Behind Viral VideosPopculture

Teletubbies Have the Internet Freaking out After Reveal They're Legal Adults Now

Not a day goes by without something random and borderline deranged going viral on Twitter, and on July 7, it was Teletubbies. If you don't remember this particular bit of children's media, this British import follows the low-stakes adventures of the four Teletubbies -- Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po -- as they interact with other characters like Noo-Noo the sentient vacuum cleaner, and eat Tubby custard. The surrealist show has always been a subject of interest for the internet, but when the show's official Twitter account shared that not only were the four Teletubbies fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but they were all 18 (despite the show originally premiering in 1997) and therefore legal adults, the memes exploded.
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Fans call out major mistake in Teletubbies’ COVID vaccine PSA

More like Teleflubbies: An attempt by the always colorful Teletubbies to promote COVID-19 vaccinations online went horribly awry after fans spotted a major blunder. “We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who’s ready to come out & play?” reads the caption to the public health PSA, which was posted July 7 to the official Twitter account of the “Teletubbies.” Originally aired on the BBC in 1997, the nostalgic kids show — which featured four bombastically hued beings with TVs for tummies — was relaunched in 2015 for a modern audience.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Teletubbies announce they are vaccinated against Covid-19: ‘Just in time for a Tubby hot summer’

Beloved children’s TV Teletubbies has announced that Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have been vaccinated from Covid-19.The “news” was shared in a social media post, prompting an influx of amusing reactions from fans.“We’re all vaxxed!” wrote the official Teletubbies Twitter account, alongside images of four vaccination cards being held up by the characters. “Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who’s ready to come out & play?”The cards note their dates of birth, and specify that the “AstraTubbica” and “Noo-nson & Noo-nson” vaccines were administered at the “Home Dome Clinic”.“These images add a shocking amount to the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy