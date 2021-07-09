Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Horror Highlights: PUMPKINHEAD, BLOOD CONSCIOUS, TOO LATE

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDESHOW REVEALS PUMPKINHEAD STATUE INSPIRED BY THE CULT HORROR CLASSIC: "Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) have revealed an all-new limited edition horror collectible inspired by the special effects legend Stan Winston's 1988 directorial debut, Pumpkinhead™. This fully sculpted and meticulously detailed Pumpkinhead Statue by PCS stands an impressive 27.4" high and evokes all the nightmarish menace, malice, and madness of the infamous Demon of Vengeance.

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Armisen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Blood#Sideshow#Q A#The Dp#Chase#Dulcitone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Music
Related
Moviesrue-morgue.com

“STAKE LAND’s” Nick Damici becomes “BLOOD CONSCIOUS”; trailer & poster

He’s fighting demons instead of vampires in the forthcoming fright flick. Dark Sky Films has announced an August 20 release in theaters and on VOD/digital platforms for BLOOD CONSCIOUS, written and directed by Timothy Covell. Nick Damici of STAKE LAND and LATE PHASES stars along with DeShawn White, Lenny Thomas and Oghenero Gbaje, the latter of whom won the Audience Choice Award for Best Actor at Panic Fest. The synopsis: “Kevin [Gbaje], his older sister, Brittney [White], and her fiancé, Tony [Thomas], set off to their parents’ lakeside cottage expecting a leisurely weekend getaway, but little did they expect the horror that awaits them. Their holiday turns into a trip from hell as they enter a scene of mass murder, where their parents and neighbors this side of the lake all lie dead. Terror strikes when the armed murderer [Damici] confronts them, alleging to be fighting demonic forces that had possessed them all. They pin him down and lock him up in the cellar, but soon he claims to not to be alone down there. As unexpected and traumatic events keep unfolding, they will have to find a way to survive the night without turning on each other, or becoming possessed.”
MoviesDaily Californian

Off-kilter ‘Too Late’ is decently entertaining horror comedy

“Too Late,” a horror-comedy that is as off-kilter as its genre suggests, is a clumsy indie film that embraces its peculiar nature. Centering itself around the “horror” of the Los Angeles comedy scene, the film’s self-awareness of its subjects’ desperation and the impending doom of the careers of many never-to-be-seen-again comedians allows for a comfortable laugh. That being said, the funniest moments of the film are found in quick scenes of said comedians performing and not much elsewhere. D.W. Thomas’s debut feature film is awkward, but suitable to its premise as it navigates between different subplots and the typical gore and suspense of a scary movie. It remains true to the slightly mishmashed aesthetic and mediocrity usually expected in the genre.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE EVIL DEAD, FEAR STREET, THE VIDEO STORE, and ALICE, DARLING

Sam Raimi’s “THE EVIL DEAD” Coming to Cinemas Nationwide on Oct. 7 for Its 40th Anniversary: "LOS ANGELES, CA – July 12, 2021- Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are set to bring writer/director Sam Raimi’s original 1981 horror classic, “THE EVIL DEAD” back to cinemas nationwide for its 40th anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film’s iconic lead character, Ashley “Ash” Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise including the upcoming feature installment “EVIL DEAD RISE.”
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Director Leigh Janiak On Blood-Soaked Horror Trilogy ‘Fear Street’ – Talesbuzz

Kick-starting a new horror franchise is tough enough. But when producer Peter Chernin reached out to indie director Leigh Janiak with the idea of adapting author R.L. Stine’s popular Fear Street books, the end result was not one, but three consecutive movies. Set in the cursed town of Shadyside, Ohio, they feature a recurring core cast, interconnected storylines and an ambitious timeline that starts in 1994, before jumping back to 1978 and then 1666. Shot over 106 days, the R-rated trilogy is being screened over three weekends on Netflix.
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories Pays Tribute to Late Actor With Return of Surprise Character

This week saw the premiere of the first two episodes of American Horror Stories, a spinoff of the flagship FX drama with stories contained to just one or two episodes rather than a whole season. For the first two episodes of the series however the creators returned to an iconic location, the first ever from the show, season one's "Murder House." In the episode a young woman and her two fathers move into the haunted home with the hopes of turning it into a tourist location, but naturally the forces inside (specifically the Rubber Man) appear and start to influence things. That character from the first season wasn't the only to appear, and the second carried a little more meaning.
Lifestyledailydead.com

Horror Highlight: SCAREHOUSE, THE GATEWAY, SHOOK

SCAREHOUSE Celebrates 20 Years of Fears: "There’s no need to fear … actually, come to think of it, there is – because the legendary haunted attraction ScareHouse, named one of the scariest haunted houses in the United States, will open its doors of doom for its 20th spine-tingling year on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Collectible Statue Exudes Horror Of Pumpkinhead

The Demon of Vengeance is ready for your display case. An eerily realistic statue of the disturbing creature from the 1988 cult classic Pumpkinhead–from Sideshow Collectibles and Premium Collectible Studio–is now available for pre-order, as reported by screenrant.com. Check out the photos on this page to get an idea of the statue’s monstrous appeal.
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: PIG is a Perfectly Presented, Sumptuous Dish

The premise of Michael Sarnoski’s Pig is deceptively straightforward. A truffle hunter, played by none other than Nicolas Cage, lives in isolation in the Oregonian wilderness. His only companion is his beloved foraging pig. When his pig is snatched by poachers, the man makes a desperate return to society and his complex past to search for her.
Lifestylehorrornews.net

Sideshow Reveals Pumpkinhead Statue

SIDESHOW REVEALS PUMPKINHEAD STATUE INSPIRED BY THE CULT HORROR CLASSIC. “For each of man’s evils, a demon exists. You’re looking at vengeance. Cruel, devious, pure-as-venom vengeance.” – Haggis. Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) have revealed an all-new limited edition horror collectible inspired by the special effects legend Stan Winston’s...
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, THE RECIPE, AT THE DEAD OF DUSK

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS’ “HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS” TO DEBUT ALL-NEW MAZES INSPIRED BY NETFLIX’S “THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE”: "For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: DAWN BREAKS BEHIND THE EYES, MENTAL HEALTH AND HORROR, HELLBOY

------- MENTAL HEALTH AND HORROR: A DOCUMENTARY Teams Up with MIXTAPE MASSACRE for Charity T-Shirt Drive: "The team behind the popular horror board game Mixtape Massacre and the filmmakers behind the upcoming documentary Mental Health and Horror: A Documentary have teamed up on a t-shirt design with a simple message: “Horror. You’ve Been Missing Out”. The quote comes from Michael Kennedy (writer of Blumhouse’s Freaky) in a recent clip that was exclusively premiered by Bloody-Disgusting.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Three Cheers Too Late Share Stripped Version of “Your Room”

New Jersey’s Three Cheers Too Late deliver the perfect song for your summer cooldown with an acoustic cut of “Your Room.”. Summer brings to mind visions of sunny days with high temps and road trips spent screaming along to your favorite songs. Such experiences are a rite of passage for everyone who considers themselves someone, and they serve to establish friend groups and lifelong passions (such as music).
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Old: Alex Wolff felt alive filming M. Night Shyamalan’s intense new film

Alex Wolff is a rising star in Hollywood, having acted in the horror movie Hereditary, and alongside Dwayne Johnson in the action movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Now he is playing a six-year-old trapped on a mysterious beach in M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film Old. One of three actors who play the role of Trent, a young boy who ends up imprisoned with his family on a beach that rapidly ages you, Wolff taps into his inner child to deliver a chilling performance in the thriller movie.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Pig (2021) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Do a Shot: every time someone says ‘pig’. Take a Drink: for every mention of truffles. Do a Shot: for every shot of people eating or at a dinner table. Take a Drink: every time someone say ‘Robin’ or ‘Robin Feld’. By: Movie Snurb (Two Beers) – Robin Feld (Nic...
TV & Videos/Film

‘Fear Street’ Spoiler Review: Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Mines Nostalgia While Looking to the Future

Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, a three-week spree of crimes against innocent Shadysiders, ended on Friday. It’s possibly the biggest slasher-movie event since the 2018 Halloween broke box-office records for its franchise and production company. There have been other slasher flicks since then; the bloody body-swap Freaky comes to mind as one genre torch-bearer, seen mostly on VOD late last year. However, with its staggered release pattern — instant summer sequels, now available to stream! — Fear Street has built up a sustained momentum this month that goes unmatched by other recent entries in the genre.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: BEHEMOTH, BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR, OUIJA SHARK 2

BEHEMOTH Release Details: "BEHEMOTH is the striking debut of Peter Sefchik, who has used his vast experience creating CG creatures for blockbuster films to craft an ambitious independent feature packed with monsters and demons unlike anything seen on its budget level. Joshua Riverton spent ten years working for a global...
TV Series/Film

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Trailer: ‘Channel Zero’ Creator Takes You to Hallucinatory Hollywood in the 1990s

Death, horror, mystery, Catherine Keener as a killer cat lady – Brand New Cherry Flavor has it all. The upcoming Netflix series comes from Nick Antosca, creator of the excellent Channel Zero, and Lenore Zion, and heads back to 1990s Hollywood where dreams become nightmares. There’s a teaser trailer that serves as the first look at the series, and it’s intriguing in its vagueness, giving us just a brief, moody glimpse of what’s in store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy