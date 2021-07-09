Horror Highlights: PUMPKINHEAD, BLOOD CONSCIOUS, TOO LATE

He’s fighting demons instead of vampires in the forthcoming fright flick. Dark Sky Films has announced an August 20 release in theaters and on VOD/digital platforms for BLOOD CONSCIOUS, written and directed by Timothy Covell. Nick Damici of STAKE LAND and LATE PHASES stars along with DeShawn White, Lenny Thomas and Oghenero Gbaje, the latter of whom won the Audience Choice Award for Best Actor at Panic Fest. The synopsis: “Kevin [Gbaje], his older sister, Brittney [White], and her fiancé, Tony [Thomas], set off to their parents’ lakeside cottage expecting a leisurely weekend getaway, but little did they expect the horror that awaits them. Their holiday turns into a trip from hell as they enter a scene of mass murder, where their parents and neighbors this side of the lake all lie dead. Terror strikes when the armed murderer [Damici] confronts them, alleging to be fighting demonic forces that had possessed them all. They pin him down and lock him up in the cellar, but soon he claims to not to be alone down there. As unexpected and traumatic events keep unfolding, they will have to find a way to survive the night without turning on each other, or becoming possessed.”