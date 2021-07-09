Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HAAKON...NORTHWESTERN MELLETTE AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1043 PM MDT/1143 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Nowlin, or 12 miles northeast of Kadoka, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Belvidere around 1100 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 148 and 174. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH