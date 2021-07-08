Cancel
Letter to the Editor: Black Americans have fought for real inclusion

Cover picture for the articleMr. Jones’ “rich history” of the Bill of Rights (so far) is the sanitized version I was taught, believed, and accepted without question. This bill was intended to codify in the Constitution certain inalienable rights belonging to citizens. But, in practice, it was applied to only certain citizens: white, monied, males. And this has been America’s dilemma till this day: How can we/should we make the promises of the Constitution apply to all Americans?

