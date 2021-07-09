Double whammy for food buyers as freight costs spike amid high grain prices

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Monday, hurt by muted buying interest in the physical market, while concerns over new infectious coronavirus variants weighed on the region's near-term aviation demand outlook. Although the aviation markets in the United States and Europe have found some support in recent weeks, fresh travel restrictions tied to surging COVID-19 infections have dashed hopes for a recovery in Asian jet fuel demand this year, traders and analysts said. "Jet fuel is set to remain a laggard at least until Q2-2022, and potentially for some time further," said Philip Jones-Lux, head of downstream at consultancy JBC Energy. "The gradual recovery that we are seeing in different markets is mostly the result of a resumption in regional flights, while inter-continental flights, which account for a sizeable share of jet fuel demand, have experienced limited improvements to date." Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 41 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the front-month time spread traded at minus 22 cents per barrel on Monday. CHINA'S DIESEL EXPORTS REBOUND IN JUNE - China's June diesel exports rebounded from May and more than doubled from the same period last year, as refiners shipped out more surplus barrels amid record refinery production. - Diesel shipments last month reached 2.36 million tonnes, versus 1.68 million tonnes in May and 1.04 million tonnes in June 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday. - Jet kerosene exports also increased in June to 910,000 tonnes, the highest since April 2020 and compared with 770,000 tonnes a year earlier. - Chinese refineries processed at record rates in June as plants returned from maintenance and due to the start-up of a new crude unit at private mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp in April. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking some concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.38 -0.63 -0.82 77.01 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.29 -0.02 0.88 -2.27 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.48 -0.63 -0.82 77.11 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.19 -0.02 0.92 -2.17 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.69 -0.63 -0.81 77.32 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.98 -0.02 1.02 -1.96 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.62 -0.6 -0.76 79.22 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.05 0 0.00 -0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.88 -0.57 -0.75 76.45 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.41 -0.01 2.50 -0.4 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)