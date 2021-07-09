Cancel
IMF board backs $650 billion reserves distribution, targets end-August completion

By Syndicated Content
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Italy (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board has backed a $650 billion allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights, advancing the distribution of currency reserves to the IMF’s 190 member countries towards a targeted completion by the end of August. IMF Managing Director Kristalina...

Kristalina Georgieva
