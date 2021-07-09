Payne, Suns takes 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne and the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals tonight with a 118-108 win over Milwaukee. It was a fairly quiet night for Payne, a reserve guard for the Suns. Payne played only 10 minutes tonight, scoring two points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists. In Tuesday's Game 1 win, Payne played a key role in the Suns holding off the Bucks as he scored seven of his 10 points in the pivotal fourth quarter.www.murrayledger.com
Comments / 0