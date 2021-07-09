Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Payne, Suns takes 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, Ariz. — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne and the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals tonight with a 118-108 win over Milwaukee. It was a fairly quiet night for Payne, a reserve guard for the Suns. Payne played only 10 minutes tonight, scoring two points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists. In Tuesday's Game 1 win, Payne played a key role in the Suns holding off the Bucks as he scored seven of his 10 points in the pivotal fourth quarter.

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfox10phoenix.com

2-0! Suns defeat Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns are now just two victories away from winning the NBA title, as they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-108, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.
NBACBS Sports

Devin Booker on Suns squandering 16-point lead, losing Game 5 of NBA Finals to Bucks: 'We let it go'

The Phoenix Suns appeared destined to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals after the first quarter of Game 5. They barely missed in the period and led the Milwaukee Bucks 37-21. With Giannis Antetokounmpo headed to the bench for a rest at the start of the second, Phoenix had a chance to blow the game wide open and head to Milwaukee with a chance to clinch the championship on Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NBAMurray Ledger & Times

Playing for Calipari taught Suns’ Booker ‘ how to be a pro’

LEXINGTON (KT) — Devin Booker only spent one season at the University of Kentucky, but learned what it took to be a professional athlete.. “I learned a lot from Coach (John) Calipari — just how to be a pro,” he said. “I was 17, 18 years old at the time, so you’re only there for — well I was — for one year, and that’s not a lot of time to spend on a college campus. But he’s trying to push the most information he can to you in a short amount of time and understanding what your goals and your dreams are.”
NBAMurray Ledger & Times

Bucks overtake Suns to tie series 2-2

MILWAUKEE — The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in position to take a two-game lead tonight in the NBA Finals, but the host Milwaukee Bucks managed to deny them with a huge closing push that resulted in a 109-103 win, tying the series at 2-2. Phoenix had a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter and managed to keep the Bucks at bay until the final three minutes. A combination of Suns turnovers and Bucks forward Khris Middleton provided the winning edge down the stretch as Middleton scored 12 of his game-high 40 points.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Who’s been more Kobe Bryant in the 2021 NBA Finals? Khris Middleton or Devin Booker?

The 2021 NBA Finals, while not featuring teams many basketball fans predicted prior to the season would try to take each other’s heads off, is surprisingly entertaining. The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks have traded blows in the form of home wins. The series is now tied. Chris Paul is just as close to choking a 2-0 lead as he is to kissing the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Adding more intrigue to the series is the built-in Kobe Bryant duel between Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and Bucks forward Khris Middleton.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBABleacher Report

Khris Middleton Has Solidified Star Status During NBA Finals vs. Phoenix Suns

In a 2021 NBA postseason packed with ups, downs, absences, injuries, health and safety protocols, a pair of Finals teams that have one title between them and plenty else that was generally unexpected, Khris Middleton just keeps showing up in huge moments. In his Milwaukee Bucks' 123-119 win over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy