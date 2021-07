The Duluth Huskies season-long three-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday via a 13-2 loss to the Mankato Moondogs in Northwoods League play in Mankato. Down 10-1 in the fifth, the Huskies turned to first baseman Blayne Robinson to pitch them out of an inning in which Duluth would surrender seven runs total when all was said and done. Robinson walked the first batter he faced to push the score to 11-1 in Mankato's favor, but got the Moon Dogs to hit into a double play to end the inning.