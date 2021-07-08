Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deland, FL

On-street parking: A developer’s way to reduce his costs

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI notice that on-street parking is proposed for the Beresford Reserve development. On the surface, this is a developer’s way to avoid having vehicle storage on a residential site. You see it all the time in densely built cities. People cruise until they find an overnight place to park their car. Translation: Permanent parking is put off onto the public.

www.beacononlinenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Traffic
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Automobile#Construction Materials#Beresford Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
News Break
Housing
Related
theburgnews.com

Parking Problems: Neighbors object to proposed senior housing development on N. 6th Street

At a packed Harrisburg Zoning Hearing Board Meeting on Monday night, residents’ hands shot up, one-by-one, to express their opposition to a proposed affordable housing project for seniors. Local development group RB Development, along with several partners, presented their plans for Bethel Village, an affordable housing community for senior citizens...
TrafficPLANetizen

Denver Reduces Parking Requirements for Affordable Housing

The Denver City Council has approved a change to the city's zoning code that reduces minimum parking requirements for affordable housing developments, reports Daliah Singer. "Among other things, the just-updated code lowers the 'affordable housing alternative minimum parking ratio' for affordable housing projects in any district to 0.1, or one spot for every 10 units. It also upped the applicable AMI from 40 percent to 60 percent to encompass more housing."The update comes as an acknowledgement of the pivotal role parking requirements play in housing affordability and the vast number of unused parking spaces in the city's housing developments. A December 2020 study found that income-restricted properties provide, on average, "50 percent more parking than residents use." Another audit of affordable and supportive housing in the city found that "Denver’s zoning code required 5.5 times more parking than was needed."
Trafficbloomingtonmn.gov

Temporary On-Street Parking

Your request must be submitted at least two business days prior to the requested time. If it is a last minute request, you may call the Engineering Division at 952-563-4870 (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.); however, a minimum of one-business-day notice is required for all requests. The...
Ansonia, CTWestport News

Ansonia's East Main Street to become one-way

ANSONIA - Drivers heading north on East Main Street are soon going to have to look for another route past Kingston Drive toward the intersection with Main Street and State Street, where the new police station is currently under construction. That’s because that section of the street will become one-way...
Indianapolis, INroadsbridges.com

Reducing Costs and Increasing Productivity Through Streamlined Document Management

North American contractor Superior Construction needed a digital solution to store, manage and distribute project documents for a massive infrastructure project for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). Superior was contracted by the state to rebuild a major highway interchange in downtown Indianapolis — a $320-million project that would include roadways and bridges.
Fort Collins, CObizwest.com

Illegal Pete’s developing Walnut Street block

FORT COLLINS — Burrito chain Illegal Pete’s has purchased three Fort Collins storefronts on the 300 block on Walnut Street with plans to redevelop the space into a new bar and restaurant concept, according to a report from the Coloradoan. Fort Collins’ Turner family, longtime owners of LeRoy’s Lock Safe...
Crested Butte, COCrested Butte News

Gothic Road and Snodgrass Trailhead construction continues

The current Gothic Road work and Snodgrass trailhead parking improvements both continue to move forward, with anticipated completion in August. The Gothic Road improvements include resolving drainage issues, which were the underlying cause of multiple failures and potholes, according to Mt. Crested Butte capital projects manager Evan Roberts. “We are...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Another condo evacuated in Surfside over safety concerns

Residents of a Surfside, Fla., building just a few blocks from where the Champlain Towers South condominiums once stood voluntarily evacuated earlier this month after engineers identified structural problems. The evacuation of the Regent Palace began on July 9, just one day after an engineer hired by the condo association...
Alameda, CAalamedasun.com

Stan Returns to Park Street

There are parts of Alameda that feel like a time warp. Park Street spans the gamut; a neon-lit diner, a buzzing arcade, to an alive and kicking video-rental store. And then there’s the little downtown newsstand, which as of last week, is back at the daily grind of selling papers after a long hiatus during the pandemic.
Volusia County, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

$20 million in rental assistance available

Volusia County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program has over $20 million available to assist households that have experienced a financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance for rent or utilities, including past due payments and other assistance related to housing stability. Applications...
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Safety not just speed limits

I hope if the city is serious about reducing vehicular accidents and that there will be investments in bike and pedestrian infrastructure as well as public transit. Lowering speed limits are a good start, but the most surefire way to prevent accidents involving cars is fewer cars on the road to begin with. It'll also help with that whole climate change thing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy