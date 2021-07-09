Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar Up, Risk Aversion Increases Alongside Concerns Over Economic Recovery

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The dollar was up on Friday morning in Asia, as concerns over the global economic recovery from COVID-19 continue to mount. Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc also gained, while riskier currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars remained near multi-month lows.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Risk Aversion#Australian Dollar#Olympics#Investing Com#Japanese#Usd Cny#Chinese#U S Treasury#National Australia Bank#Nabzy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
Businessinvesting.com

Traders Monitor New COVID Cases As Rising Dollar Caps Gains

Gold futures are trading lower on Monday as a surge in global coronavirus cases is driving investors to seek shelter in safe-haven US Treasuries and the US dollar, proving once again that gold is no longer being perceived as a safe-haven asset, no matter what the old school brokers want to tell us. The price action suggests gold is being thought of as a risky investment albeit, one that doesn’t pay interest or a dividend.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the global economic recovery. Many market participants also refrained from making huge bets on the yuan ahead of China's monthly benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate outlook, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last week when it delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4705. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July LPR fixing. "Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear slim," Citi analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected, with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge liquidity conditions. "In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market had expected last week," said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank. "Easing expectations still require China's economic data to confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh on the exchange rate." By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6495 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Marketsactionforex.com

Yen Surges as Asia Opens on Risk Aversion

Yen rises broadly as the markets start the week with risk aversion in Asia. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar is trading as the weakest, leading other commodity currencies lower. European majors are mixed together with Dollar for the moment. The economic calendar is rather light today and focuses will stay on development in the risk markets. Though, attention will be turning to ECB meeting later in the week, in particular its new forward guidance.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Rising Covid Cases Threaten Economic Recovery

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trading Monday, maintaining its recent strong tone as rising Covid-19 cases threaten to derail the global economic recovery, prompting a flight to safety. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as virus curbs hit risk sentiment

* Philippine stocks hit lowest since May 27 * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets and currencies saw heavy losses on Monday as some countries in the region tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 1.6%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea's equities fell 1% each. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.7% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, the peso and the ringgit eased between 0.2% and 0.3%. Coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, while Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remains unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year as strength in the country's trade prompted its central bank to take a hawkish stance. As Indonesia prepared to extend curbs amid climbing death toll, the rupiah dropped 0.2% but strong-bond buying limited losses. Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was down 9.4 basis points at 6.343%, its lowest since June 11. Fluctuation in the U.S. Treasury yields recently has propped up Indonesia's debt, but foreign investor faith is on the decline though yields will not fall below 6.20% as most of the participation seems to be by domestic actors, TD Securities analysts said in a note. Bank Indonesia will meet for a policy review on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates to avoid further weakness in the rupiah and may instead step up intervention to stabilise it, the brokerage added. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 10.6 basis points at 4.475% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Sembcorp Industries Ltd down 1.9% and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 5.7% and Robinsons Land Corp down 4.8% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.09 -6.13 -1.25 0.76 China -0.05 +0.72 0.01 1.92 India -0.26 -2.26 -0.68 13.11 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.81 0.74 Malaysia -0.28 -4.72 0.63 -5.85 Philippines -0.24 -4.87 -1.59 -7.74 S.Korea -0.72 -5.37 -1.00 12.90 Singapore -0.13 -2.78 -0.89 9.86 Taiwan -0.18 +1.53 -0.59 20.75 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -0.98 7.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up Near Months-High as COVID-19 Remains “Dominant Factor”

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Monday morning in Asia, remaining near its highest levels in months. Investors turned to the safe-haven U.S. currency as COVID-19 cases continue to increase globally, in turn prompting concerns about the global economic recovery. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls by most in 13 months on rising risk aversion

* Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.5% lower * Canadian 10-year yield falls 10 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a five-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a worldwide surge in coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment, with the currency shifting into negative territory for the year. The Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2758 to the greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since June 2020. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at 1.2807. Positive fundamentals for the Canadian dollar "are being overshadowed by a deepening of risk aversion and weaker commodity prices," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied and equities globally tumbled as the continued spread of the highly contagious Delta variant raised doubts about the strength of economic recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie is sensitive to global economic prospects. U.S. crude oil futures settled 7.5% lower at $66.42 a barrel after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a surplus as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand. The loonie has slumped 5.9% since notching a six-year high near 1.20 in June, while it is down 0.2% since the start of 2021. "The 1.20 level does now seem out of reach ... as markets start to consider the beginning of the Fed's tapering and eventual rate hikes," the Scotiabank strategists said. The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to make an interest rate decision next week. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest in 10 weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest since Feb. 18 at 1.132% before recovering slightly to 1.141%, down 10 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Accelerates Higher as Risk Aversion Intensifies

Yen and Swiss Franc dominates the markets for the day, as selloff in stocks spread from Asia to Europe, to US. Risk aversion intensified with DOW down over -800 pts in initial trading, while 10-year yield breaks1.2 handle. Canadian Dollar is the worst performing one, as WTI crude oil breaks below 70 handle. However, Australian and New Zealand Dollar are not too far away. The greenback is mixed for the moment, a touch weaker than Euro, but firmer against Sterling. We’d now see if US indices could bend upward before close. Or, the selloff would spillover back to Asian markets tomorrow.
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-U.S. dollar, yen climb as Delta variant crushes risk sentiment

* Aussie, Canadian, NZ dollars fall vs greenback * Sterling hits 3-month low vs dollar * Dollar supported by risk aversion * Bitcoin tests $30,000 support * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comment, bitcoin, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more than five-month low of 1.176%. The greenback climbed to a more than three-month peak against a basket of major currencies, but has come off its highs as the yen and Swiss franc advanced with the decline in risk appetite. The U.S. dollar though remained sharply higher against risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars. The yen climbed to its highest in 1-1/2 months versus the dollar. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said on Friday. "The wall of worry is being built," said Christopher Vecchio, senior analyst at DailyFX.com, the research unit of forex broker IG. "Lower equities, lower yields, strength in the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar all amount to a significant risk-off impulse in markets." In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose to its highest since April 5. It was last up 0.2% on the day at 92.855. As a result of global uncertainty related to the coronavirus variant, U.S. rates markets have also reduced their expectations on Federal Reserve tightening in 2022 and 2023. "Rates markets don't seem to think any Fed action is imminent, particularly as Delta variant concerns surge," said Vecchio, Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, showed the chances of a quarter-point hike by the Fed in December 2022 dropped to 58% on Monday from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed raises rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday. The dollar was also firmly higher against commodity currencies. It rose more than 1% against the Canadian dollar to C$1.2759. The Aussie dollar dropped 1% versus the greenback to US$0.7328 , while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.9% to US$0.6932. The yen surged on Monday, rising to its highest since late May, which pushed the greenback lower and was last down 0.6% at 109.44 yen. The Swiss franc gained as well, dragging the dollar down 0.2% to 0.9180 franc The pound was down 0.7% at $1.3671 after UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced over the weekend he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation. That forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak into quarantine, pushing sterling down to a three-month trough against the dollar earlier in the session. The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1797, after dropping to a three-month low of $1.1764, ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was testing key support of $30,000 and was last down 3.4% at $30,710 . ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:28PM (1828 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.8090 92.6590 +0.18% 3.143% +93.0410 +92.6270 Euro/Dollar $1.1801 $1.1805 -0.04% -3.42% +$1.1824 +$1.1764 Dollar/Yen 109.4400 110.0800 -0.58% +5.92% +110.0950 +109.0700 Euro/Yen 129.13 129.96 -0.64% +1.74% +129.9700 +128.9000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9178 0.9197 -0.17% +3.78% +0.9221 +0.9163 Sterling/Dollar $1.3673 $1.3764 -0.66% +0.08% +$1.3767 +$1.3663 Dollar/Canadian 1.2756 1.2621 +1.09% +0.19% +1.2807 +1.2614 Aussie/Dollar $0.7335 $0.7401 -0.88% -4.63% +$0.7403 +$0.7328 Euro/Swiss 1.0830 1.0852 -0.20% +0.21% +1.0862 +1.0827 Euro/Sterling 0.8630 0.8572 +0.68% -3.44% +0.8641 +0.8565 NZ $0.6938 $0.7000 -0.89% -3.38% +$0.7004 +$0.6922 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.9500 8.8575 +1.11% +4.30% +8.9615 +8.8695 Euro/Norway 10.5609 10.4553 +1.01% +0.90% +10.5789 +10.4225 Dollar/Sweden 8.6854 8.6755 +0.02% +5.97% +8.7271 +8.6692 Euro/Sweden 10.2491 10.2466 +0.02% +1.72% +10.2691 +10.2443 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by William Maclean, Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Investors keep seeking safety

Risk-off dominates financial markets to the benefit of the greenback. Stocks are sharply down, Wall Street is poised to open the red. EUR/USD is pressuring fresh three-month lows and poised to extend its slump. The American dollar is up this Monday as investors seek safety. The EUR/USD pair fell to...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Drop On Fresh Inflation, Virus Worries

Asian markets sank Monday following big losses on Wall Street as inflation and the spreading Delta coronavirus variant fuelled worries about the global recovery, while oil prices also sank after top producers reached a deal to hike output. Hong Kong was the worst hit after the United States warned businesses...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD weekly outlook: The 1.17 level in sight

The EUR/USD pair continued to trade in a narrow range last week as markets' focus shifted towards the July ECB meeting. Once considered a non-event, the central bank is about to unveil a new monetary strategy, with market expectations set for a dovish shift. The bank has previously announced that the PEPP will run at least to March 2022 and adopted a new inflation target from "below, but close to 2%" to "2%", which, itself, somewhat dampened expectations of earlier policy normalization.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Yields on US Treasury bonds fall to 5-month lows in search of safe haven

LONDON, Jul 19 (Reuters) – The return of the US 10-year Treasury bond fell to lows since mid-February on Monday amid fears of soaring cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which could hit the recovery global policy and lead the Federal Reserve to maintain an expansionary monetary policy for longer.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY: Bears attack 80.00 on market fears, RBA Minutes eyed

AUD/JPY remains pressured around February lows after five-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid concerns relating to Delta covid variant and Inflation. US-China tussles add colors to the risk-off mood. Japan’s National Core CPI, RBA Minutes and PBOC are key events in Asia. AUD/JPY holds onto bearish sentiment, despite a recent...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades deep in the red near 0.7350 as focus shifts to Wall Street

AUD/USD fell to the lowest level of 2021 on Monday. US Dollar Index is rising for the third straight day. Major equity indexes remain on track to open significantly lower. The AUD/USD pair closed the last two trading days of the previous week in the negative territory and started the new week under bearish pressure. After touching its lowest level since late November at 0.7329, the pair managed a modest rebound and was last seen losing 0.72% on a daily basis at 0.7349.
Marketsfxempire.com

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes Drop as well as Gold

The higher the yield in the 10-year note (interest paid to the purchaser) has an inverse correlation to the price of gold. That means as yields rise in the U.S. debt instruments, it pressures gold to lower pricing. Inversely as yields drop in U.S. debt instruments it tends to create bullish undertones for gold pricing.
StocksMetro International

Stocks on worst run in 18-months amid global COVID-19 surge

LONDON (Reuters) – Risk-aversion ruled on Monday as a surge in worldwide coronavirus cases drove down bond yields and left stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Summer markets were suddenly stormy. Europe’s STOXX 600 saw its worst morning in two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy