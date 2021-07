Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hit a go-ahead home run against the Diamondbacks, but fans at home didn’t get a chance to watch the most important part. Marquee Sports Network already doesn’t get many rave reviews from the Chicago area, and this won’t help matters. With the Cubs trying to come from behind and win on the road, catcher Willson Contreras hit a massive go-ahead home run to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead. The Cubs backstop is one of the better hitting catchers in the National League, and he proved it again on Saturday.